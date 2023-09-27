Earth Changes
Birdwatchers amazed as record numbers (49) of 'uber-rare' American birds land in UK and Ireland during Hurricane Lee
Guardian
Mon, 25 Sep 2023 11:25 UTC
More than a dozen species of small songbirds - one of which has never been seen in the UK before - were sent veering off their usual migration routes by the high winds.
It was "the largest such arrival ever recorded in the British Isles", said Dr Alexander Lees, a reader at Manchester Metropolitan University and the chair of the British Ornithologists' Union Records Committee.
"One species hasn't been seen before, and several have only been recorded once or twice."
Their presence has delighted British birdwatchers, who gathered in their hundreds to spot the avian arrivals. "It is like having your football team winning the Premier League," said Sophie Barrell, an ecologist with a particular interest in birding, who managed to see all three of the rarest species. She said: "Such a long journey is just an incredible feat because they have come miles and miles. To have multiple birds come over, and survive in this way, has just never happened before in my lifetime."
The British birding website Rare Bird Alert described the "spew of uber-rare land birds" as "one of the most memorable couple of days in British and Irish birding history".
So far, 15 species have been spotted, with 49 individual birds. Included is the Canada warbler, which has never been seen before in the UK. Meanwhile, the bay-breasted warbler had only its second-ever UK sighting, and the magnolia warbler its third. All were spotted in Pembrokeshire, which got the lion's share of activity.
The Chester-based birder Toby Phelps, who was the first to spot the Canada warbler and magnolia warber, posted on X: "I am still in total shock from last week, these are by far the most incredible experiences I have ever had birding."
The birds' arrival was "a bittersweet phenomenon", Lees said. "Incredibly exciting for birders ... but sad knowing that these are the fortunate few as most of the migrants displaced by the storms will have drowned at sea."
Comment: Map of the sightings from Rare Bird Alert website:
With Red-eyed Vireos being found in Cornwall, Scilly, Devon, and Barra, and an American Buff-bellied Pipit on St.Kilda, it would be pretty amazing if another gem isn't discovered soon.
A report from a couple of days earlier: North American birds 'blown across Atlantic' to Pembrokeshire, Wales