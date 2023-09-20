© RT



There is no hope of stifling the success of a multipolar world, Jackson Hinkle saidHistory will not look fondly upon the "Nazis and the liberals" who are pushing progressive ideology, such as transgenderism, onto children, political analyst Jackson Hinkle told RT in an interview on Tuesday.The host of The Dive with Jackson Hinkle stressed that the US and Western Europe are beginning to lose their global influence in an "ever-changing multipolar world" and are becoming a "hollow skeleton of power" and a "crumbling empire.""Empires are most dangerous when they're rising or falling, and right now that's definitely the case for the United States and the West," Hinkle said, noting that apart from a nuclear war, there is little Washington could do to stop the development of countries like China and Russia."There is really no hope of stifling the success of the whole world," he said.Hinkle also commented on the crisis in Ukraine, including the recent reports about a missile attack on a outdoor market in the city of Konstantinovka. The analyst stated that the fact that Western media articles have, contrary to their usual reporting, decided to put the blame for the incident on Kiev, could indicate that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's time in office could be limited as critical voices begin to break through."Any US asset abroad eventually meets its demise," Hinkle said, noting the examples of Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden. "Zelensky, may, or may not, be close to meeting that cruel end," he continued, pointing to the incredible amount of Ukrainian lives that have been lost in the "suicide mission" that is Kiev's attempts to battle Russia's forces. Hinkle stated that there should already be thousands of people flooding the streets of Ukraine protesting against the Kiev government, but, due to fear of being "imprisoned, or worse" these protests aren't happening.As for his prognosis about the end of the conflict, Hinkle stated that he hopes Russia eventually succeeds in "liberating Ukraine from the Nazis." He added that he believes Poland is likely to move into western Ukraine with the consent of Washington, which, along with London, wants to turn Europe into a new power."They want Poland to rise, by joining with Ukraine. They want to build up the Nordic states on the border with Russia. And they want to hurt Germany, Italy and France," Hinkle said, noting that the US is already pushing policies to stifle growth on those three countries, and blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, causing European economies to crash.