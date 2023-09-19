The images are harsh. Live. On a beach in Mexico. Specifically in Michoacán. Lightning in the middle of a storm, surprises some bathers who are enjoying a day on the shores of the sea. When the sky is closing, there are clouds and there is lightning. The situation becomes dangerous and they try to get out of that place as quickly as possible.They gather their belongings and try to leave the beach, but lightning surprises them. Because it falls into that place. At the sea's shore. It falls to the ground and hits two people who fall, struck down by the electrical impact of it.In turn, people who were nearby fled to save their lives given the danger of the moment. In the video, after the roar, only screams were heard.The municipal authorities mentioned that the people who were struck by lightning were identified as a tourist and a hammock seller originally from Colima, the woman died instantly and the man was taken to a hospital, but died while receiving medical attention.(Google translation)