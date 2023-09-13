owen shroyer
On Tuesday, Infowars host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 days in prison in relation to events of January 6, 2021.

According to NBC News, Shroyer told the court during the hearing, "I was not a part of any larger plan for illegal activity or violence that day."

Shroyer was sentenced by US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who sentenced Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in prison, the longest sentence handed down to any of the over 1,000 January 6 defendants.


Comment: See: Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets harshest prison sentence in Jan. 6 case


Notably, Shroyer did not enter the Capitol building on January 6, but rather addressed the crowd outside the building.

Because of a deferred prosecution agreement Shroyer signed after being arrested in 2019 for interrupting a congressional hearing, he was forbidden from using "loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place upon the United States Capitol Grounds."

Prosecutors, who sought a 120-day sentence, claimed that Shroyer "spread election disinformation paired with violent rhetoric" to viewers in the months leading up to January 6.

"Shroyer did not step foot inside the Capitol, he did not need to; many of those who listened to him did instead. In the aftermath, he has blamed 'Antifa' and told his followers: 'We should have been proud of what happened.'"

The DOJ claimed that Shroyer "helped create January 6," in that he "stoked the flames of a potential disruption of the certification vote by streaming disinformation about alleged voter fraud and a stolen election to thousands, perhaps millions, of viewers of his program on InfoWars."