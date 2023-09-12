© Sputnik/Alexander Vilf



Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed the view that the US and its allies may be inadvertently diminishing their influence by ignoring new global power dynamics. As an example Putin cited Ukraine as a nation that has opted to align with the West, noting that its people have borne significant consequences as a result.The Russian head of state made the comments during a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday, during which he attended a panel discussion alongside Pany Yathotou, the vice president of Laos.In a critique of the US and its allies, Putin highlighted how they unintentionally harm their own interests when they misuse international financial mechanisms for geopolitical purposes.he explained.Furthermore, he argued, Western nations have eroded global confidence in the global finance system by freezing Russia's national reserves as a punitive measure in response to the Ukraine conflict."God knows,," Putin said.The Russian president acknowledged that the Western world is actively working to undermine and contain China but believes such a policy will ultimately prove futile.In his words, "The lengths they go to stall China's development are shocking, but they cannot achieve it. This train is already gone."Moscow and Beijing share strong cooperative ties across numerous fronts. However, they are not pursuing a military alliance nor positioning themselves as "friends against somebody."When asked about the details of his private discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Russia in March, Putin joked that, as a former KGB officer, he doesn't "disclose secrets."The health of the US political system appears to be in decline, as indicated by the numerous criminal charges facing former President Donald Trump, according to the Russian leader.he stated.Putin also said he believes US elites are committed to keeping Russia a foe, not a friend. As such Moscow is indifferent to whether a Democrat or a Republican emerges victorious following the 2024 election.Putin suggested that Kiev lacks incentives to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict, despite experiencing considerable hardships during its counteroffensive.the leader commented, adding that Kiev's strategy is apparently to "chew off" as much territory as possible before considering a ceasefire..However, were Moscow to agree to such conditions, its adversaries would likely exploit a pause to rebuild their military capabilities for a future confrontation, Putin predicted.The president believes that Ukraine's goal is to establish a long-term dependence on foreign sponsors for national security and economic assistance.Putin made complimentary remarks about SpaceX founder Elon Musk while discussing the prospects of private investments in the Russian space industry.The Russian president described the US billionaire as "undoubtedly an outstanding person" whose accomplishments have gained international recognition.He also noted that SpaceX's success has partly been facilitated by government support and expressed Moscow's intentions to forge similar partnerships with the private sector.