Storm Daniel makes landfall in Libya with torrential rain - floods in Tripoli - 5,000 bodies found -16 inches of rain in 24 hours (UPDATED)
news.italy24.press
Sun, 10 Sep 2023 18:11 UTC
There is a weather alert in Libya for the passage of Daniel where the government has ordered the suspension of work activities until Monday. Tripoli was also indirectly involved on Saturday and was flooded by strong storms, up to 48mm in Misurata.
In its movement on the Ionian the depressive structure has strengthened, isolated from the mother basin and supported by the heat of the sea. Daniel first became a subtropical depression and then a subtropical storm with winds of up to 45 knots as shown by Ascat-Meteosat.
Rains and thunderstorms in the last few hours are involving Libya with accumulations reaching 50mm in Al-Marj; the winds are also very intense. In the next few hours, torrential phenomena are expected to intensify inland while high waves and showers will continue to rage on the coastal area.
After Libya the storm will move towards NW Egypt weakeningbut it could still cause thunderstorms on parts of the north-western coasts, up to involving Alexandria of Egypt and Cairo.
Comment: Update September 11
Gulf News reports:
2,000 feared dead in Libya floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel, PM says
In a phone interview with Al Masar television station Monday, Prime Minister Ossama Hamad said that 2,000 were feared dead in the eastern city of Derna, and thousands of others are reported missing.
He said the floods have swept away entire neighbourhoods in Derna, which has been declared a disaster zone, after the country was hit by Mediterranean storm Daniel.
"This is besides the massive material damage that struck public and private properties," a source told AFP.
The confirmed death toll from the weekend flooding stood at 38, according to health authorities. But the tally did not include Derna, the worst hit city, which had become inaccessible.
Video by Derna residents posted online showed major devastation. Entire residential blocks areas were erased along Wadi Derna, a river that runs down from the mountains through the city centre. Multi-story apartment buildings once well back from the river were partially collapsed into the mud.
Hundreds of residents were still believed to be trapped in difficult-to-reach areas as rescuers, backed by the army, were trying to come to their aid.
East Libyan authorities had "lost contact with nine soldiers during rescue operations", Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya said.
Footage on social media showed people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles while trying get help in heavy floods as Storm Daniel hit the cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Al Bayda, Al Marj and Derna.
"We were asleep, and when we woke up, we found water besieging the house. We are inside and trying to get out," Derna resident Ahmad Mohammad told Reuters by phone on Monday.
Search and rescue operations were ongoing, witnesses said.
Essam Abu Zeriba, the interior minister of the east Libya government, said more than 5,000 people were expected to be missing in Derna. He said many of the victims were swept away towards the Mediterranean.
In a telephone interview on the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya, he urged local and international agencies to rush to help the city.
State of emergency
Authorities declared a state of extreme emergency, closing schools and stores and imposing a curfew.
Four major oil ports in Libya, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra, were closed from Saturday evening for three days, two oil engineers told Reuters.
The prime minister of the interim government in Tripoli, Abdul Hamid Dbeiba, said on Sunday he had directed all state agencies to immediately deal with the damage and floods in eastern cities.
The United Nations in Libya said it was following the storm closely and would "provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at local and national levels".
The Libyan Red Crescent said it lost contact with one of its workers as he attempted to help a stuck family in Bayda.
Dozens of others were reported missing, and authorities fear they could have died in the floods that destroyed homes and other properties in several towns in eastern Libya, according to local media.
Update September 13
The Financial Times reports:
More than 5,000 bodies recovered in Libya flood disaster
Death toll expected to rise after Storm Daniel devastates eastern city
More than 5,300 bodies have been recovered from the eastern Libyan city devastated by floods that swept away buildings, roads and bridges, according to a Libyan official.
Hichem Abu Chkiouat, civil aviation minister in the administration that runs eastern Libya, told Reuters the death toll was expected to rise as the "sea is constantly dumping dozens of bodies" in Derna, on Libya's Mediterranean coast.
The city of 100,000 people was the worst hit after Storm Daniel struck the north African country at the weekend. The floods in Derna had been exacerbated by the collapse of two dams, officials said, with torrents of water flowing through the city and destroying entire districts.
Officials in Libya, a dysfunctional state with rival governments in the east and west, have given varying numbers for the death toll as they seek to recover bodies hidden beneath rubble and mud. But thousands of people are believed to have perished. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday that 10,000 people were thought to be missing.
Officials have said rescue workers have struggled to reach parts of Derna because main roads had been washed away and turned into rivers. Electricity and communications within the city were also cut.
Videos and images posted on social media showed huge destruction, with buildings reduced to rubble and vehicles overturned. Corpses in plastic body bags were lined up on the ground.
The International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday that more than 30,000 people had been displaced by the flooding.
