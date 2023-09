© Jonathan Raa / NurPhoto via Getty Images

A European Commission report claimed last week that 'pro-Kremlin' narratives were rampant on the platform.There is no evidence that Moscow has been misusing X (formerly Twitter) to spread its "propaganda" online, billionaire Elon Musk has said.Greenwald shared his view on recent examples of that effort on his 'System Update' talk show, posting clips from the episode on X, which drew Musk's attention."The whole claim is completely dubious and even flagrantly fraudulent," Greenwald remarked, after lamenting that the WaPo's take had gone "super viral," having been shared by people who did not even read the article, let alone the study.The second mention related to his decision not to suppress accounts associated with the Russian government, a policy that sets X aside from other major platforms, according to the report.