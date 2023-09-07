© da-kuk/Getty Images



The highest rates of early onset cancers in 2019 were in North America, Oceania and western Europe.

The number of under-50s worldwide being diagnosed with cancer has risen by nearly 80% in three decades, according to the largest study of its kind.Global cases of, the research reveals.Experts are still in the early stages of understanding the reasons behind the rise in cases. The authors of the study, published in BMJ Oncology,, alcohol and tobacco use,are likely to be among the factors.the report says. "Encouraging a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet, the restriction of tobacco and alcohol consumption and appropriate outdoor activity, could reduce the burden of early onset cancer."The latest study, led by the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, was the first of its kind to examine the issue on a global scale and the risk factors for younger adults.Most of the previous studies focused on regional and national differences. In this global study, researchers analysed data from 204 countries covering 29 types of cancer.TheyCases of early onset, with estimated annual percentage changes of 2.28% and 2.23% respectively.At the other end of the spectrum, cases of, in terms of poor health and deaths.Based on the observed trends for the past three decades, the researchers estimate that the global number of new early onset cancer cases and associated deaths will rise by a further 31% and 21% respectively by 2030, with people in their 40s the most at risk.Genetic factors are likely to have a role, the researchers said. But diets high in red meat and salt and low in fruit and milk, along with alcohol and tobacco use, are the main risk factors underlying the most common cancers among under-50s, with physical inactivity,Dr Claire Knight, a senior health information manager at Cancer Research UK, which was not involved in the study, said it was not yet clear what was driving the trend and urged caution."However alarming this might seem, cancer is primarily a disease of older age, withshe said. "We need more research to examine the causes of early onset cancer for specific cancer types, like our BCAN-RAY study that is looking at new ways to identify younger women at higher risk of breast cancer."If people are concerned about their cancer risk, there are lots of ways to help reduce this such as not smoking, maintaining a balanced diet, getting plenty of exercise and staying safe in the sun."