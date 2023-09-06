Turn on your heat pump when wind is blowing, Government pleads



Nick Gutteridge, The Telegraph



Ministers are pressing ahead with new legislation that could see families made to adopt "smart" appliances to ease pressure on the grid. Tory MPs are opposing the proposals, contained in the contentious Energy Bill which will come back before the Commons on Tuesday.

Every word is a lie:

The Government insisted it was "in no way asking people to ration electricity" and that consumers will benefit in the form of cheaper bills.

If you like your old fridge you can keep it, but we'll send you jail

Property owners who don't comply with new energy rules may face prison



Nick Gutteridge, The Telegraph



Property owners who fail to comply with new energy efficiency rules could face prison under government plans that have sparked a backlash from Tory MPs.



Ministers want to grant themselves powers to create new criminal offences and increase civil penalties as part of efforts to hit net zero targets. Under the proposals, people who fall foul of regulations to reduce their energy consumption could face up to a year in prison and fines of up to £15,000.



Tory backbenchers are set to rebel against the plans, which they fear would lead to the criminalisation of homeowners, landlords and businesses.



The proposals are contained in the Government's controversial Energy Bill, which is set to come before the Commons for the first time when MPs return from their summer break on Tuesday.

Craig Mackinlay, the head of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, has tabled an amendment to strip the "open-ended and limitless" powers out of the legislation. He told The Telegraph: "The Bill is festooned with new criminal offences. This is just unholy, frankly, that you could be creating criminal offences



"The ones we've found most offensive are where a business owner could face a year in prison for not having the right energy performance certificate or type of building certification."