This just looks a lot like that:
Turn on your heat pump when wind is blowing, Government pleadsAre they your appliances or the state's? If you don't control the power switch you know the answer.
Nick Gutteridge, The Telegraph
Ministers are pressing ahead with new legislation that could see families made to adopt "smart" appliances to ease pressure on the grid. Tory MPs are opposing the proposals, contained in the contentious Energy Bill which will come back before the Commons on Tuesday.
When they call something "smart" we know it's stupid — and the mind-boggling complexity of central agencies switching on and off ovens and heaters across the country to "fit" with the weather is a dystopia we don't need to have. Do you need 90 minutes to roast a chook, or 120? It depends on the wind strength in Scotland. If the kids can't get to bed early, or you can't wash their clothes, they can just miss the first hour of school right?
Every word is a lie:
The Government insisted it was "in no way asking people to ration electricity" and that consumers will benefit in the form of cheaper bills."Cheaper than what?" Consumers will pay less that the highest pagan-witchcraft energy prices they might otherwise have had to pay, but they'll pay more than what they would have if they had a free market in energy.
The problem with trying to control the weather with our energy grid is that it's impossible, so no request aimed at reaching into your home and bossing you around is "too much". There is no natural endpoint. No moment when the weather will be perfect and not in need of changing somehow. No day when they can declare, "We stopped the storms — you can have your fridge back".
The demand for power and control over the masses will just keep increasing until they revolt. So save time, revolt now.
If you like your old fridge you can keep it, but we'll send you jail
If you think they will let you run the diesel gen and have your own heater, think again:
Property owners who don't comply with new energy rules may face prisonWhen a two star water heater might send you to jail:
Nick Gutteridge, The Telegraph
Property owners who fail to comply with new energy efficiency rules could face prison under government plans that have sparked a backlash from Tory MPs.
Ministers want to grant themselves powers to create new criminal offences and increase civil penalties as part of efforts to hit net zero targets. Under the proposals, people who fall foul of regulations to reduce their energy consumption could face up to a year in prison and fines of up to £15,000.
Tory backbenchers are set to rebel against the plans, which they fear would lead to the criminalisation of homeowners, landlords and businesses.
The proposals are contained in the Government's controversial Energy Bill, which is set to come before the Commons for the first time when MPs return from their summer break on Tuesday.
Craig Mackinlay, the head of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, has tabled an amendment to strip the "open-ended and limitless" powers out of the legislation. He told The Telegraph: "The Bill is festooned with new criminal offences. This is just unholy, frankly, that you could be creating criminal offencesh/t to Notalotofpeopleknowthat, and NetZeroWatch
"The ones we've found most offensive are where a business owner could face a year in prison for not having the right energy performance certificate or type of building certification."
Does that mean they want power over refrigerators?
Of course not.
They're gearing up for something that will cause major energy shortages around the world. They want to have it under control when the time comes.
The conclusions suggest themselves.