According to the newspaper, based on an agreement with Ukraine, Poland has already extradited citizens of that country who are involved in smuggling illegal migrants to Europe.
According to the Polish Border Guard's data, after February 24, 2022, about 2.87 million Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 have entered Poland. About 2.8 million returned over the past 18 months.
Rzeczpospolita says that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed.
"This is a large number for Ukraine, because all these people can be mobilized to strengthen the ranks of the armed forces, thus strengthening our defense and security," the newspaper quotes Ukrainian presidential representative in the Verkhovna Rada and member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fyodor Venislavsky, as saying.
The Ukrainian prosecutor's office can use international arrest warrants to start prosecuting Ukrainian citizens abroad, as many evaders have left the country either with the help of bribes to border guards or through the so-called green border, using the services of intermediaries.
Comment: It's rather revealing that so many tens of thousands - if not hundreds of thousands - of Ukrainians did not want to fight for the Kiev junta against Russia. It's also telling that the Kiev junta is so desperate for bodies that it has no choice but to populate its military with unable and unwilling troops.
"If we detain such a foreigner, for example, during a simple check on the road, our National Police Information System will show that he is wanted by the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office, because Interpol data feature there. We detain such a person, inform the prosecutor's office, and the court decides on the extradition," Polish police spokesperson Mariusz Czarka explained.
Not only will the troops be worthless, they will expedite the ultimate demise of whatever is left of the place once called *kraine.
Insanity prevails and truly the peasants ought wonder amongst themselves - who really is the enemy?