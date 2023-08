It only happened after Libs of Tiktok exposed the person, who admitted to being violent and driven by 'mania and psychosis'The Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C took action after the teacher Kris Martin's online posts promoting Satanism, as well as anti-police rhetoric were exposed.District Superintendent Craig Schoppe wrote in an August 17 statement "As you may have heard or seen online, there has been some question and concern with regards to 33C hiring protocol and details surrounding the conditions of hire for new employees," before announcing an investigation was underway.Now Martin has been terminated, much to the delight of parents in attendance at the latest board meeting:The question remains, why did this person get hired as an elementary school teacher in the first place?And how many more are out there?