© Zermatt Cervinia Speed Opening Instagram
The cross-border ski resort of Matterhorn Ski Paradise woke up to a nice dump of fresh summer snow. The ski area Matterhorn Ski Paradise (or, in Italian, Cervino Ski Paradise) combines the Zermatt ski area in Switzerland and the Cervinia ski area in Italy. Together the ski area offers 225 miles (360km) of groomed runs and, thanks to its glacier, offers skiing and boarding 365 days of the year.

Looking very wintery at the Matterhorn right now.
