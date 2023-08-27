"This rule would require numerous small business fan manufacturers to redesign their products and may put between 10 and 30 percent of small business ceiling fan manufacturers out of business. It appears that the Department of Energy (DOE) may not have properly considered small entities during this rulemaking process."

Ceiling fans are now the latest target in the Biden administration's green agenda, sparking pushback from Republicans and manufacturers.The Department of Energy is proposing a rule that would require ceiling fans to be more energy efficient, arguing the move would save U.S. households on energy costs.According to the Energy Department's analysis,the department said.Republicans on the House Committee on Small Business say that if the rule goes into effect,In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the GOP members of the committee wrote:In a statement to FOX Business on Friday, a DOE spokesperson defended the potential new rule changes, saying:The agency said standard residential ceiling fans complying with the proposed rule would cut consumers' electricity costs to operate fans by roughly 40% compared to with the least-efficient fans currently on the market. The DOE estimates the purchase price of fans would increase by around $10 a piece if the new regulations are put in place, and saysOn his first day in office in January 2021, President Biden signed an executive order requiring the Energy Department to make "major revisions" to current appliance regulation standards and standards set by the Trump administration. A month later, the agency listed more than a dozen energy-efficiency rules impacting appliances like water heaters, cooking products and lamps, that it would review.A former senior Energy Department official, who served during the Trump administration, previously told Fox News Digital: