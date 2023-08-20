Puppet Masters
Germany will 'never' place troops in Ukraine - Scholz
RT
Sat, 19 Aug 2023 09:40 UTC
Germany will not get involved in the Ukraine conflict, but will continue to supply Kiev with weaponry, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said. The comment comes amid a public discussion on whether Berlin should supply long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev.
Speaking at an event organized by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Friday, Scholz was asked whether there is a danger of Germany becoming "actively involved in the war." He replied by saying that it is his "aim to prevent this," and that this is why there are "no German soldiers in Ukraine and there won't be any."
The chancellor said, however, that Berlin will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons. He added that each decision in this respect has been taken cautiously and in coordination with allies. According to Scholz, the West does not want the conflict to develop into a "war between Russia and NATO."
Earlier this month, Ukrainian lawmaker Egor Chernev said that many of his German colleagues were in favor of providing Kiev with the Taurus missile, which has a range of around 500km. Chernev claimed that a broad consensus on the issue had been reached among German political parties, and that Ukraine is now awaiting an official decision.
Germany's RTL and n-tv commissioned a poll which indicated that 66% of Germans are opposed to the idea, with only 28% in favor.
Ukraine has been asking Germany for this type of missile since at least late May, though senior officials, including Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, have so far rejected the requests.
The German leadership, however, also hesitated for several months on Leopard battle tank deliveries, before eventually acquiescing in late January.
With Ukraine's summer counteroffensive falling short of initial expectations, as acknowledged by senior officials in Kiev and Western capitals, NATO member states have vowed to continue to support the country for 'as long as it takes.'
Russia has warned Western nations that by sending weapons to Ukraine, they are only prolonging the conflict, while increasing the risk of a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow.
Comment: Germany's question of allegiance? Ask Russia.
Most Germans are opposed to the idea of providing Kiev with long-range cruise missiles, which could potentially be used to strike deep into Russia, a poll by state pollster ARD-DeutschlandTrend released on Friday suggests.
Some 52% of respondents firmly opposed such deliveries, while only 36% backed them, and a further 12% did not have an opinion on the matter, the survey indicates.
Swedish-German Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles boast a range of about 500km and carry a massive 500kg warhead, which would make them a powerful long-range addition to Ukraine's arsenal if they were to be delivered.
Germany appears to remain deeply split in its stance on the Ukraine conflict, both geographically and politically, the poll suggests. Some 70% of those from eastern Germany firmly oppose providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles, while only 47% in western Germany are against doing so.
In terms of party allegiance, some 68% of Green Party supporters were in favor of delivering the missiles, while 56% of Free Democratic Party voters would support such a move. Those aligned with the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, on the other hand, overwhelmingly rejected the idea, with 76% registering their opposition.
However, the new poll showed a significantly lower level of opposition to delivering Taurus missiles than a survey conducted earlier this month by the Forsa research institute on behalf of two German channels, RTL and n-tv. In that survey, a clear majority of 66% rejected the idea of sending long-range munitions to Ukraine.
Thus far, top German officials have appeared reluctant to send Taurus missiles, despite repeated requests from Ukraine. Last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he agreed with US President Joe Biden that Western-supplied weapons should not be used to attack Russian territory.
Early in August, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said such deliveries were "not our top priority right now," stating that concerns over supplying such "special range" weaponry were "obvious" and pointing out that Washington itself was also holding off on providing Kiev with longer-range munitions.
Unlike Germany and the US, however, the UK, also a leading supporter of Ukraine, has already provided Kiev with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which have a range of over 250km. Last month, France also pledged to supply long-range SCALP missiles, which are effectively a localized version of the Storm Shadow, from its domestic stockpiles.
If not, Germany's fate is sealed I'm sad to say.....makes me sad, cause that is the country I played in the Diplomacy tournament and along with Turkey and England we agreed to a 3-way split.
Germany and all of its leadership seems to be exceptionally painted green and pathetic lately.....
It makes me ashamed of my German heritage but my kin got the hell out of that place a long time ago, so if Germany is clueless about who its real future friends are, then the fate of Germany is sealed.
Just like in the US of A - the fate seems sealed to me.