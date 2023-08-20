© Barbara Gindl/APA/AFP



The chancellor says it is his aim to prevent a war with Russia amid talk of long-range missile deliveries to Kiev...Germany will not get involved in the Ukraine conflict, but will continue to supply Kiev with weaponry, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said. The comment comes amid a public discussion onSpeaking at an event organized by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Friday, Scholz was askedHe replied by saying thatThe chancellor said, however, that Berlin will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons. He added that each decision in this respect has been taken cautiously and in coordination with allies. According to Scholz,Earlier this month, Ukrainian lawmaker Egor Chernev said that many of his German colleagues were in favor ofChernev claimed that a broad consensus on the issue had been reached among German political parties, and thatGermany's RTL and n-tv commissioned a poll which indicated thatUkraine has been asking Germany for this type of missile since at least late May, though senior officials, including Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, have so far rejected the requests.The German leadership, however, also hesitated for several months on Leopard battle tank deliveries, before eventually acquiescing in late January.With Ukraine's summer counteroffensive falling short of initial expectations, as acknowledged by senior officials in Kiev and Western capitals, NATO member states have vowed to continue to support the country for 'as long as it takes.'Russia has warned Western nations that by sending weapons to Ukraine, they are only prolonging the conflict, while increasing the risk of a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow.