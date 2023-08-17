© Jean-Pierre Dalbera



What's coming out of those "five fingers"

Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, the State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, UAE, Venezuela and Vietnam.

The Persians strike back

"The partnership between Iran and BRICS has in fact already started in some areas. In the field of transport, the North-South transport corridor connecting India to Russia via Iran is actually part of BRICS' transport project."

"In the future, BRICS and the SCO would match to form one entity (...) Because having the BRICS and the SCO running in parallel with the same members would not make sense."

with a history stretching back 2.500 years, bears too many marvels to mention: from the two-millennia-old Ark, a fortress around which the city developed, to thewhich so impressed Genghis Khan that he ordered it not to be razed.The elegant, single turquoise band near the top of the minaret is the earliest example of glazed tilework all across the Heartland.According to the Shanameh, the Persian epic, the hero Siyavush founded the city after marrying the daughter of neighboring Afrasiab.- its city gates pointing to Merv (in today's Turkmenistan), Herat (in western Afghanistan), Khiva and Samarkand.Bukhara's apex was in the 9th-10th centuries under the Samanid dynasty, as it turned into a Mecca of Persian culture and science. That was the time of al-Biruni, the poet Rudaki and of course Avicenna: they all had access to the legendary Treasure of Wisdom, a library that in the Islamic world would only be rivalled by the House of Wisdom in Baghdad.(yes: only the minaret was spared).But then, in 1318, someone very special had been born in Kasri Orifon, a village outside of Bukhara. At first he was simply known as Muhammad, after his father and grandfather, whose origins reached Hazrat Ali. But History ruled that Muhammad would eventually become famous all over the lands of Islam as theWhat's in a name? Everything.His upbringing was enriched by several pirs ("saints") and sheikhs living in and around Bukhara. He spent almost all his life in these oases, very poor and always relying on his own manual labor, with no slaves or servants.Bahauddin Naqshbandi ended upThe concept was developed in other 11 rules, or rashas ("drops").A visit to the Bahauddin Naqshbandi complex outside of Bukhara, centered around the tomb of the 14th century Sufi saint who is in fact the city's spiritual protector, is an illuminating experience: such a peaceful atmosphere enveloping an appeasing network of holy stones, "wishing trees" and the odd sacrificial offering.This is the essence of what could be defined as a parallel Islam infusing so many latitudes across the Heartland, combining an animist past with formal Islamic teachings.At the complex, we meet scores of lovely, colorfully dressed Uzbek women from all regions and pilgrims from all over Central Asia but also from West and South Asia. Uzbek President Mirzoyoyev, extremely popular, was here late last week, and he came straight from the nearby, brand new, airport.This oasis of peace and meditation offers not only a sharp contrast to the toxic turbulence of the times but also inspires us to search for sanity among the madness. After all, one of Naqshbandi's rashas states,Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has coined a concise definition that embodies a fascinating mix of Confucianism and Sufism:How to clench these fingers into a powerful fist has been the work of quite a few sherpas in preparation for the summit. But soon this will not be a matter related to a fist, but to fists, arms, legs and in fact, a whole body. That's where BRICS+ comes in.Among the network of new multilateral organizations involved in preparing and acting out a new system of international relations,(copyright Lukashenko)We are still far away from the transition towards a new "world system" - to quote Wallerstein - but without BRICS even baby steps would be impossible.South Africa will seal the first coordinates for the BRICS+ expansion - which may go on indefinitely. After all, large swathes of the "Global Globe" already have stated,according to the South African Foreign Ministry) they want in.The official list - subject to change - of those nations who want to be part of BRICS+ as soon as possible is a Global South's who's who:via South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, invited no less than 67 leaders from Africa and the Global South to follow the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS+ Dialogues.This all spells out what would be the key BRICS rasha,A case can be made thatto become one of the first BRICS+ members. It helps that Tehran already enjoys strategic partnership status with both Russia and China and also is a key partner of India in the International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC).Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has already stated, on the record:In parallel to breakthroughs on BRICS+,Sherpas have already confirmed, off the record, there will be no official announcement of a new currency, but offor the moment the notoriousBelarussian leader Lukashenko, who coinedas a motto as strong, if not even more seductive than Global South, was the first to evoke a crucial policy coup that may take place further on down the road, with BRICS+ in effect:Now Lukashenko is being echoed in public by former South African ambassador Kingsley Makhubela - as well as scores of "Global Globe" diplomats and analysts off the record:No question about that. The key BRICS drivers are Russia and China, with India slightly less influential for a number of complex reasons. On the SCO, Russia, China, India, Iran and Pakistan sit at the same table. The Eurasia focus of the SCO can easily be transplanted into BRICS+.It is indeed possible to have a Sufi reading of all these geopolitical and geoeconomic tectonic plates in motion. As much as the promoters of Divide and Rule as well as assorted dogs of war would be clueless visiting the Naqshbandi complex outside of Bukhara, theBless these global souls - and may they find knowledge as if they were revisiting the Treasure of Wisdom of 10th century Bukhara.