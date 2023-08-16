© Ilya Pitalev/RIA Novosti



Finnish intelligence services have been trying to interfere in Russia's internal affairs for years, the security service claimed to RT...A source within the FSB, who asked to remain anonymous, told RT on Monday thatat various locations around the Russian Embassy in Helsinki andwho worked there.Finnish spies also reportedly worked with Russian opposition parties and held personal meetings with their leaders on Russian soil to assess sentiment within the country.According to an undercover video shared with RT by the FSB, on September 21, 2022,held an unofficial meeting with local legislative assembly deputies from the Yabloko party to discuss whether resentment towards the Russian government over the partial military mobilization had the potential to grow.In the video, the two parties can be heard agreeing to continue their partnership, despite Finnish sanctions and Russia's foreign agent laws that require transparency when money is directed into Russian organizations from abroad.Despite generally enjoying positive relations for years with Russia, with which it shares a 1,300km border, Finland was one of the first nations to significantly reduce ties with Moscow following the launch of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine last year.Since then, the Nordic country has taken an increasingly anti-Russian stance, encouraging its businesses to completely exit the country, expelling Russian diplomats, closing the Russian Embassy in Turku, and joining the US-led NATO military bloc.Finnish President Sauli Niinisto admitted last month, however, that his country's attempts to hinder Russia's economy had failed to have a significant impact.