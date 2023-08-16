A cruise ship capsized after being caught in a tornado on Bangtaboon River, Ban Laem district in Phetchaburi province of Thailand, killing a tourist.Seven Thai tourists, including three men and four women, were on the sight-seeing boat trip of the bay area when the waterspout occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The accident caused all the tourists to fall into the river.Rescuers save four women and one man, all with minor injuries. The search for the remaining two passengers was carried out until midnight.On Sunday morning, local police said they found the body of a man. The seventh passenger is still missing.Water traffic accidents are a matter of concern in Thailand. There have been many serious accidents at tourist attractions in the Southeast Asian nation, such as the boat capsizing off the resort island of Phuket in 2018, which killed nearly 50 tourists.