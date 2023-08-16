"Section 3's disqualification rule may and must be followed — applied, honored, obeyed, enforced, carried out — by anyone whose job it is to figure out whether someone is legally qualified to office," the authors wrote. That includes election administrators, the article said.



Professor Calabresi said those administrators must act. "Trump is ineligible to be on the ballot, and each of the 50 state secretaries of state has an obligation to print ballots without his name on them," he said, adding that they may be sued for refusing to do so.

Importantly, it is also wrong to shrink from applying Section Three on grounds of "democracy," whether on the premise that Section Three should be ignored or narrowly construed because it limits who voters may choose, or on the premise that only the voters should enforce Section Three. It is true, as we have said, that limiting democratic choice is not something to be done lightly, but it is something the Constitution does, and for serious reasons. The Constitution cannot be overruled or disregarded by ordinary election results. (And we note that there is particular irony in invoking democracy to shrink from applying Section Three to the insurrectionists of 2020-2021, who refused to abide by election results and instead sought to overthrow them.)

[1] The presence of politically untenable third-party candidates on the ballot doesn't change the functional meaninglessness of the choice, however much it's used as a fig leaf; the Peace and Freedom Party is not going to provide our next president.

the people protecting us from

Trump's authoritarianism

are hurtling into authoritarian rule downhill and without brakes

And the lesson? Indonesia was where "Ann was Barry's teacher in high-minded matters — liberal, humanist values," Remnick concludes. It's where she taught him the values of "honesty, hard work, and fulfilling one's duty to others," where she lectured him about "a sense of obligation to give something back," Scott adds. It's where she "worked to instill ideas about public service in her son." Because Indonesia in the late sixties was the perfect place and time to learn about liberal humanist values and public service.