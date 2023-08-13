Puppet Masters
Report: Journalist says White House immediately hassled him after he confronted Biden
As we reported yesterday, Joe Biden was caught on mic snapping at Fox News' Peter Doocy, accusing the journalist of asking him 'a lousy question that isn't true' about being put on speakerphone dozens of times during Hunter Biden's business dealings.
Now there is a new development in the story.
According to George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, "Doocy said that the White House called him as soon as he made it to his car to refute the specifics of the allegations on discussing business."
In other words, Biden's handlers immediately started niggling Doocy about asking awkward questions.
Turley also noted that "The use of White House staff to repeat these positions could magnify the problems for Biden," should evidence continue to emerge to the contrary.
Turley noted that if Donald Trump can be prosecuted for "knowingly lying" regarding the 2020 election results, then Biden could be impeached for "knowingly lying" about his son's dodgy foreign business deals.
The development comes as House Oversight Committee Chairman Kames Comer (R-KY) announced that he plans to subpoena both Bidens in the House investigation into foreign bribery and corruption allegations.
Comer asserted that "This was always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family."
Meanwhile, GOP Senator Ted Cruz blasted that Biden should be imprisoned along with his son if found guilty.
Cruz urged that if "Joe Biden is guilty of bribery, Hunter is guilty of selling bribes, selling official favors from his father... Joe Biden should be impeached, he should be removed from office, he should be prosecuted and he should go to prison. And he should share a cell with Hunter for corrupting the government of the United States."
Cruz also blasted that "neither the corporate media nor any Congressional Democrat cares at all whether the president of the United States received millions of dollars in bribes from foreign nationals," adding that they merely find it "bothersome".
Watch:
Comment: Doocy is a legend at this point. He seems like the only White House press reporter willing to ask the tough questions of the administration.
I’m sorry but asking questions doesn’t make you a legend. It makes you a journalist (even that’s debatable) doing what you are supposed to be doing.
It says an awful lot about today’s world that you are labelled a legend for asking questions.