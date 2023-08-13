© Angel Addis



A mixture of low clouds and dense mist prevented a pod of dolphins from being seen on Ruakākā Beach, resulting in a heartbreaking discovery.Six deceased dolphins were found stranded on the northern point of Ruakākā Beach on Sunday. Locals suspect they went unnoticed due to the dense cloud covering the beach that morning.Richard Addis discovered the dolphins around 10.30am on Sunday as he drove along the popular fishing spot in his 4WD with his two children.Addis said the six dolphins, between six and eight feet long, were dead upon their arrival. He described himself and his children as feeling "sorry to see" such a sight.His 17-year-old daughter had never touched a dolphin, so the grim discovery became a learning experience for her as she discovered the rubbery texture of their skin.Already, local fishermen and a security guard from Channel Infrastructure were surrounding the dolphins, and a call was made to Project Jonah to notify them.Addis' partner Tiffany Judge - who called Project Jonah - said there was a whiteout this morning that would have prevented anyone from seeing them on the beach until it lifted.A spokesperson from the Department of Conservation (DoC) said they were notified around 11am of the incident. Local hapū were understood to be on-site.It's unknown how long the dolphins were stranded. DoC also couldn't confirm the breed of the deceased dolphins and said further details would emerge over the coming day.and was appropriately harvested according to Māori tradition.