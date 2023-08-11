Agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at the Provo home of the suspect when he was shot and killed.The FBI on Wednesday shot and killed a Utah man who allegedly made online threats to kill President Joe Biden and New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg while serving a warrant at his Provo home, officials said.The suspect was identified in charging documents obtained by NBC News as Craig Deleeuw Robertson.Robertson mentioned many other politicians, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the documents.A senior administration official told NBC News that Biden was briefed on the FBI raid Wednesday morning, ahead of scheduled events in New Mexico. The White House referred all questions to the Justice Department.The agency added the incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. No agents were injured.The FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip in March from a social media company pertaining to a user called @winston4eagles, which allegedly showed the user posting about killing Bragg.The FBI's operation center believed the person with that user name to be Robertson, according to the charging documents.The charging documents also said the FBI reviewed other comments made by Robertson on another social media platform.Robertson owns a sniper rifle and a ghille suit, has made violent threats to murder public officials and appeared to possess multiple firearms, according to the charging documents.Robertson's daughter-in-law, Julie Idlewilde Robertson, told NBC News on Wednesday that "it's a very, very difficult time for the family."She said authorities have spoken to her husband, and he is trying to gather more information. "He's just trying to process right now," she said.