A woman is recovering from being bitten on the thigh after collared dingoes stalked a group of adults in the lead-up to two separate attacks on Queensland's K'gari island.The two collared dingoes were involved in the separate attacks on Thursday, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said.The dangerous canines approached and circled seven adults at Eli Creek just before midday.One dingo attacked, lunging at a woman and "mouthing" her on the thigh, before a member of the group threw a stick to scare the animals off.Within minutes, the animal stalked a second woman at Eli Creek, on the island's eastern side, approaching her from behind.The victim fell as she turned and was bitten on the thigh.Rangers rushed to her aid before the woman declined further treatment.Collars are worn by dingoes exhibiting high-risk behaviour and fitted with a device to track movement and behaviour.The attacks are under investigation and are the latest in a string of dangerous encounters on K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island.Euthanizing an animal was considered an option of last resort, with the decision made by rangers in consultation with traditional owners, the Butchulla people.Despite the growing number of attacks, rangers have previously rejected calls to cull the dingo population on the tourist destination, blaming visitor behaviour for a spike in attacks.Rangers attribute the rise in attacks to increasing numbers of people defying restrictions to feed and interact with the animals, with 100 to 200 animals estimated to populate the island.Visitors and residents to K'gari are reminded to remain vigilant, and that children must be kept under constant supervision.Source: AAP