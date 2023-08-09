This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows flooded railroads and sunken freight trains after heavy rainfall near Koprivnica, Croatia.
© Igor Soban
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows flooded railroads and sunken freight trains after heavy rainfall near Koprivnica, Croatia.
An update on floods in Croatia: after they caused damage in northern Croatia, Osijek-Baranja County is preparing for Friday, August 11. A record wave and water level on the Drava was announced at the meeting of the County Civil Protection Directorate on Tuesday.

The system is ready, but we hope that the wave, which threatens to reach a record height, will not cause significant damage to the county, said the head of the Civil Protection Directorate of the county and deputy prefect Mato Lukić, writes 24Sata.

He called on fellow citizens to behave responsibly when swimming, boating, and walking in endangered areas. "We appeal to them not to do so and to protect themselves first and foremost," he said.



He reported that the members of the Directorate have already visited all potentially critical points, especially the weekend settlement of Karašica, where the construction of a 750-meter-long barrier is in progress.


On Sunday, August 6, the Civil Protection Directorate decided on a high level of flood defence preparedness for all towns and municipalities in the Drava basin, and today a decision was made to put operational civil protection forces in all municipalities and cities in the county on alert.

(More here)