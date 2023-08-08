ChanFBI
FBI Emblem • Elvis Chan
It has been revealed that a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation made "false statements" in his testimony regarding the agency's involvement in the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Elvis Chan claimed during an October 2022 deposition that the FBI had not communicated with Facebook aside from a meeting that took place the day the story broke. New evidence has shown that Chan himself held a follow-up meeting the next day.

In the latest edition of the Facebook Files, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan explained that during his testimony, Chan admitted that the FBI had met with the social media giant on October 14, 2020, the day the Hunter Biden laptop story was first reported by the New York Post.

He also admitted that Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force Laura Dehmlow had told executives that the agency had "no comment" on the matter after another agent admitted that the story was real.



Chan, a repeat Democratic Party donor, then claimed that he was unaware of any further communications between "anyone at Facebook and anyone at the FBI related to the Hunter Biden laptop story."

As Jordan explained, this was "completely false," drawing attention to internal documents obtained by the Committee proving that Chan held a secret "follow-up" call with Facebook on October 15.

Despite having claimed in his deposition that he had "no internal knowledge of that investigation," the documents showed that Chan said "there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection or direction of the leak" of information related to Hunter Biden "as published in the New York Post story."
"Is there any wonder why the Biden DOJ has so far stonewalled the Committee's efforts to interview Agent Chan?" Jordan asked, vowing to continue to "fight the censorship-industrial complex and protect the First Amendment."