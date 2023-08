© Unknown



It has been revealed that a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation made "false statements" in his testimony regarding the agency's involvement in the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story Elvis Chan claimed during an October 2022 deposition that the FBI had not communicated with Facebook aside from a meeting that took place the day the story broke. New evidence has shown thatIn the latest edition of the Facebook Files, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan explained that during his testimony,He also admitted that Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force Laura Dehmlow had told executives that the agency had "no comment" on the matter after another agent admitted that the story was real.Chan, a repeat Democratic Party donor, thenAs Jordan explained, this was "completely false," drawing attention to internal documents obtained by the Committee proving thatDespite having claimed in his deposition that he had "no internal knowledge of that investigation," the documents showed that Chan said "there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection or direction of the leak" of information related to Hunter Biden "as published in the New York Post story."