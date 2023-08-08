Earth Changes
Italy: Summer storm brings thick layer of hail and flooding to north-east
Guardian
Mon, 07 Aug 2023 12:25 UTC
Footage showed roads blanketed by thick hail and areas covered in flood water in Reana del Rojale and Tarcento.
Source: Italian Civil Protection Friuli Venezia Giulia
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Bankers rule the economic world via debt
- Italy: Summer storm brings thick layer of hail and flooding to north-east
- Bear bites man relaxing in hammock, Colorado officials say - 3rd attack in the state this year
- Why Biden's plan to arm tankers in the Persian gulf is a bad idea
- Banks have closed a million accounts in just four years, with rate of closures accelerating
- The US can no longer use its $110 million drone base in Niger
- Man dies after being struck by lightning at Florence Industrial Park, Alabama
- Boeing's plagued Starliner delayed again over safety concerns, grounded until next year
- Meteor fireball over 3 states of Brazil on August 7
- Worldcoin: AI requires proof that you are human
- Southwest Airlines sued for allegedly accusing White mom of trafficking biracial daughter: 'Blatant racism'
- Vivek Ramaswamy sued the WEF and won
- Missing 'body' of ice age animal carving finally found — but nobody knows what the animal is
- Precious Roman gem engraved with mythological figure discovered in Italian lagoon
- Christians are under attack in the Only Democracy in the Middle East™: Israel's far right is becoming more brazen
- Mitch McConnell drowned out by chants of 'RETIRE!' during speech
- Best of the Web: War with Poland?
- Ukraine fights narrative battle as counteroffensive stalls - NBC
- Biden energy secretary torched after Fox News Digital reveals secret talks with top CCP official
- Zelensky fears peace pressure from West - NYT
- Bankers rule the economic world via debt
- Mitch McConnell drowned out by chants of 'RETIRE!' during speech
- Best of the Web: War with Poland?
- Ukraine fights narrative battle as counteroffensive stalls - NBC
- Biden energy secretary torched after Fox News Digital reveals secret talks with top CCP official
- Zelensky fears peace pressure from West - NYT
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan jailed for three years
- Ukraine attacks Donetsk with cluster munitions - authorities
- The Ukraine mess is animal farm in reverse: Starring Blackrock and other pigs
- We've reached the end of western colonialism - Africa's struggle is the struggle of all humanity
- Remember that Biden dinner that Joe Biden never attended? Well, he did
- Former President Trump released on bond under strict rules after not-guilty plea to election conspiracy charges
- Sanctions cost European companies €100 billion in direct losses from their Russia operations
- Target China
- Transition to a new global order
- US dispatches warships after China and Russia naval patrol near Alaska
- RFK Jr staff block Israel-Palestine dialogue after the candidate agreed
- Yielding to temptation: Jack Smith's indictment seeks to bag Donald Trump at any cost
- Jim Jordan releases new 'Facebook Files,' highlights how Biden admin sought to suppress Daily Wire content
- Austrian chancellor makes cash pledge
- Why Biden's plan to arm tankers in the Persian gulf is a bad idea
- Banks have closed a million accounts in just four years, with rate of closures accelerating
- The US can no longer use its $110 million drone base in Niger
- Worldcoin: AI requires proof that you are human
- Southwest Airlines sued for allegedly accusing White mom of trafficking biracial daughter: 'Blatant racism'
- Vivek Ramaswamy sued the WEF and won
- Christians are under attack in the Only Democracy in the Middle East™: Israel's far right is becoming more brazen
- Russian court sentences Alexei Navalny to further 19 years in prison
- Facial recognition software results in wrongful arrest of pregnant Detroit mother
- 'Scientist' wants to catch an asteroid and block out the sun with it
- Liberty football player Tajh Boyd dead at 19
- 'Renowned' New York City doctor shoots baby, turns gun on herself in horrific murder-suicide: Police
- Musk vows to 'go to war' against companies punishing employees for activity on X
- Covid lockdowns used as cover by abusers to inflict tragic child abuse, experts warn
- Explosion at grain silos at Turkey's Derince port, several injured
- Website of gender-critical campaign group Sex Matters is blocked on Great Western Railway trains Wi-fi Network 'for being linked to terrorism and hate'
- UN nuclear watchdog says it did not find explosives or mines on rooftops of two Zaporizhzhya reactors
- Poland cuts off Druzhba oil pipeline branch due to unexplained leak
- Central bank gold demand in 2023 is highest on record
- Florida bans AP Psychology over gender, sexuality lessons
- Missing 'body' of ice age animal carving finally found — but nobody knows what the animal is
- Precious Roman gem engraved with mythological figure discovered in Italian lagoon
- Kinship among European settlers, African slaves, at Delaware site revealed in DNA study
- SOTT Focus: The Cosmic Context of Greek Philosophy, Part Three
- Remains found in China may belong to third human lineage, traits suggest modern human features date back 300,000 years
- Ice Age cave entrance found in Germany
- Exquisite, 7,000 year old necklace found in child's grave in Jordan reveals complexity of its neolithic culture
- Shift in East-Central Europe Bronze Age population revealed in DNA study
- 10,000 year old skeleton in São Paulo found to have Amerindian DNA like Indigenous people living there today
- Very rare medieval pocket sundial discovered in Germany
- Bronze Age arrowhead found in Switzerland made from meteorite that landed 1,000 km away
- 'Heart shaped' cranial deformation discovered on La Ferrería skulls from the 8th century in Mexico
- Servants of Machu Picchu elite were from diverse backgrounds, new genome study reveals
- Thracian horseman tablet discovered in Bulgaria
- European Neolithic family trees provide unprecedented insights into community behavior
- Mystery of 2,000-year-old warrior's grave on the Isles of Scilly finally solved
- Medieval Poland was hit by extreme floods 166 times, study finds
- Rare clay figurine found in Lazio dating back 7000 years
- Greenland may have been green and ice-free 416,000 years ago
- Where did this 'New World Order' coup come from? The Rockefeller's 'social engineering project'
- Boeing's plagued Starliner delayed again over safety concerns, grounded until next year
- Violent solar outburst in 2021 detected on Earth, Moon, Mars, in scientific first
- Flashback: Huge granite 'body' on far side of the moon offers clues to ancient lunar volcanoes
- Geomagnetic field protects Earth from electron showers, harmful effects of UV radiation, simulation reveals
- The mystery of what's inside the Moon is still puzzling scientists
- This colossal extinct whale was the heaviest animal to ever live
- Highest-energy light coming from the sun discovered, surprising scientists
- 'Potentially hazardous' 600-foot asteroid detected near Earth after a year of hiding in plain sight
- An ancient grain unlocks genetic secrets for making bread wheat more resilient
- NASA hears Voyager 2 'heartbeat' after accidentally cutting off communication
- Earth's most ancient impact craters are disappearing
- Superconductor breakthrough replicated, twice, in preliminary testing
- Biomimetic architecture: Emulating termite mound structure enables 'breathing buildings'
- In some science contexts, 'emergence' really means 'we don't know how'
- NASA temporarily loses contact with Voyager 2 after accidentally pointing its antenna away from Earth
- Russian scientists grow watermelons in Antarctica
- Dormant 46,000-year-old nematode roundworm from Siberian permafrost brought back to life
- New insights into the origin of the Indo-European languages
- Fossil Friday: Another prediction vindicated
- How an ultra-sensitive on-off switch helps axolotl salamander regrow limbs
- Italy: Summer storm brings thick layer of hail and flooding to north-east
- Bear bites man relaxing in hammock, Colorado officials say - 3rd attack in the state this year
- Man dies after being struck by lightning at Florence Industrial Park, Alabama
- Flash floods, landslides kill 8 in northern Vietnam
- At least 4 killed by flash floods in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar
- Beanies, scarves and puffer jackets come out as near-record chilly weather hits parts of the Pacific
- Days of torrential rains and floods in Austria have left 1 person dead, officials say
- August snowfall in the Dolomites and Pyrenees in Europe
- Lightning strike kills 2 in western Mongolia
- Flash flood emergency issued after 11-plus inches of summer rain in 24 hours in western Tennessee
- Middlebury, Vermont flooded as summer storm dumps month's worth of rain in just 3 hours
- Heavy summer rainfall, wind and sandstorms batter parts of the UAE
- City recommends evacuations as Juneau, Alaska sees record flooding from glacial outburst flood
- German city sends in snowplows after severe summer hailstorm coats ground in a foot of ice
- Flash flood in Hanoi suburb buries cars under mud
- Extreme weather: Flooding and landslides kill at least 11 in Georgia
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Argentina
- 12 missing after flash flood triggered landslide in Uttarakhand, India
- Best of the Web: Flash floods, landslides hit parts of Slovenia after month's amount of rain falls in a day - 3 dead (UPDATE)
- 'That's not normal': Woman airlifted to hospital after rare otter attack in Montana river
- Meteor fireball over 3 states of Brazil on August 7
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Hungary and France on August 5
- Bright and long meteor fireball streaks across the sky of 6 Brazilian states on August 1
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 6 Brazilian states on July 31
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on July 31
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 25
- Daytime meteor streaks across the sky of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 24
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on July 9
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- Man bitten by stray cat contracts infection unknown to science
- Why your sodium to potassium ratio is important
- Girls suffering early puberty spiked during Covid lockdowns, stress & unhealthier lifestyles blamed
- Leprosy cases increase in Florida, CDC issues warning disease may be endemic in region
- Half the population to have a mental health disorder by 75
- Each cigarette in Canada now comes with warning label
- Risk of stroke skyrockets in vaccinated with onset of Covid infection
- mRNA Covid jabs have caused silent heart damage to tens of millions of people, a shocking new study suggests
- CDC says up to 450,000 in U.S. have red meat allergies due to alpha-gal syndrome spread by ticks
- Mercury pollution is worsening a mental health crisis in this Indigenous community
- This pro-mask 'study' is why you should NEVER 'Trust the Science'
- How we know Covid really did suppress flu and why it's important
- 14 Covid 'myth-busters' that didn't age well
- Link found between childhood television watching and adulthood metabolic syndrome
- 'Millions may be at risk': Houston hit with 'alarming' syphilis outbreak
- How a highly effective vaccine turns into a mediocre vaccine - or worse
- Aspartame is a 'possible' carcinogen: the science behind the decision
- Did covid injections save lives?
- Best of the Web: Why the COVID-19 vaccines could never prevent transmission
- Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism
- Best of the Web: The psychology of psychopaths - Predators who walk among us
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- Ryan Graves: My testimony to Congress on UAP was the tip of the iceberg
- A monumental UFO scandal is looming
- Shocking video shows UFO speed through thunderstorm at '2,000mph' as witness says it 'fastest thing I've ever seen'
- Famous Roswell UFO incident celebrates 75th anniversary
- UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
- Pressure mounts on House Intelligence Chairman following dismissive and baffling approach to 'credible and urgent' UFO whistleblower allegations
- Rep. Luna vows to get to bottom of UFO mystery, threatens to defund Pentagon bosses' salaries unless they reveal intel on secret alien ship crash program
- Best of the Web: Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures who slipped under the radar at Congressional hearing
- Crashed UFOs? Non-human 'biologics'? Professor asks: Where's the evidence?
- UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
- Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures slip under radar at Congressional hearing
- The indefensible status quo: How defense contractors are hiding reverse-engineering programs, and fleecing the public
- David Grusch's whistleblower UFO testimony is slammed by head of Pentagon office as 'insulting' for accusing government of cover-up
- The study of UFOs is finally becoming respectable science
- US first found out about 'non-human intelligence' nearly 100 years ago, whistleblower testifies
- Here are the 5 most memorable moments from Congress' UFO hearing
- How the search for UFOs went mainstream: A tale in 5 moves
- Slate says 'nothing will ever be the same again' as UFOs re-enter the mainstream
- Ex-intel official claims feds 'absolutely' have UFOs, materials of 'non-human' origin during bombshell hearing
- Ex-top defense official expects bombshell details of Pentagon UFO recovery to be revealed to Congress
- Tiny Texas border town really sorry to hear about New York City struggling with a few thousand migrants
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
Quote of the Day
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
Recent Comments
This will never reach the courtroom. Southwest will settle out of court - the publicity of a trial would kill them, especially with all the public...
It's because she doesn't have the Angelina Jolie look and recognition.
So now the NWO wants to kill all the Cats. I'm sure Bill Gates and his side kick. Killer Fauci had much to do with this drumming up some new...
This situation is escalating and becoming consequential. American and European corporations have huge investments all over Africa, looting the...
It is – as always – interests that are igniting another fire to the rapidly spreading conflagration globally. As throughout history, empires never...
Comment: Also recently this August: German city sends in snowplows after severe summer hailstorm coats ground in a foot of ice