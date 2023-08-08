A man is dead after being struck by lightning in Florence Monday afternoon.The Florence Police Department said the incident happened at 3155 Kendall Drive in the parking lot of the Florence Industrial Park. Police said the 28-year-old was a worker.Florence Fire and EMS responded to the location.Police said the man, whose name is being withheld while his family is notified, succumbed to injuries he received during the storm.No additional details were immediately provided by authorities.