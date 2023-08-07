What could possibly go wrong?
The Daily Mail reports:
István Szapudi, an astronomer from the University of Hawaiʻi, argued his far-fetched concept was merely an enormous 'solar shield'.Szapudi's paper on the subject has been published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The shield - which would be made of the ultra strong 'wonder material' graphene - would block energy from the sun and cool down our planet.
"In Hawaiʻi, many use an umbrella to block the sunlight as they walk about during the day," Szapudi said, adding "I was thinking, could we do the same for Earth and thereby mitigate the impending catastrophe of climate change?"
Genius.
There's no real explanation of how one goes about catching an asteroid spinning at thousands of miles an hour through space though, or how to then maneuver it into a stable position to attach an umbrella to it.
Minor details can be ironed out later perhaps.
While it sounds like something a blithering idiot would come up with while sitting on the toilet, the idea will probably be embraced by lunatic leftists who desperately want to block out the sun.
As we highlighted earlier, all this armageddon doom mongery is helping to create an army of npc tweakers who are so utterly ridden with 'climate anxiety' that they need therapy to stop them from melting down.
Those who don't curl up into a ball crying can be seen gluing themselves to the roads and generally annoying everyone, actions that the UN's lead climate fear lord admits is 'paralysing' their efforts to get their message across.
