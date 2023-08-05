At least 11 people died when a landslide devastated a mountain resort in north-west Georgia, while heavy rain caused flash floods and landslides in parts of Slovenia.The Georgian Interior Ministry reported on Friday that the extreme weather event which hit Shovi devastated the resort, located along the Chankaji River, and that works to clear it out and restore it will start "as soon as possible".More than 200 people have already been evacuated by helicopters, according to the ministry, as the landslide completely swept away bridges on the highway leading to the resort, making the passage of vehicles more difficult.Meanwhile, in Slovenia, authorities were forced to evacuate residents of the northern, northwestern, and central parts of the country as heavy rains caused roads and buildings to be flooded. According to Slovenia's environmental agency ARSO, the equivalent of a month's of rain fell within 24 hours in these areas.According to the country's official STA news agency, the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief recorded more than 1,000 weather-related incidents within 12 hours across the country.There were reported landslides in the northwest Gorenjska region, where regional civil protection commander Klemen Smid declared the "entire Gorenjska" to be "under water."More than 100 buildings, including a sports hall, were flooded in the central area around the town of Skofja Loka, according to STA. In the western town of Idrija, authorities urged people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.