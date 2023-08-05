A massive clean-up operation is underway in Slovenia and Austria following the floods
© Gregor Ravnjak
Heavy rains have caused flash floods and landslides in parts of Slovenia, blocking roads and bridges, flooding buildings and forcing evacuations on Friday.

Slovenia's environmental agency, ARSO, raised the weather alert after a month's amount of rain fell within 24 hours in northern, north-western and central parts of the country.

The official STA news agency reported evacuations in several regions, including campsites.