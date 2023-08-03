The body of a 68-year-old man discovered in Tyrone Township on Wednesday, Aug. 2,Just before noon Wednesday, deputies with Animal Control arrived at the residence on Faussett Road to serve the man a court notice regarding the dog, but instead found him dead in a cattle pasture. The dog was actively biting him when deputies arrived.The dog, a mastiff mix breed, was killed on-site due to aggressive behavior toward the victim and deputies. Police attempted medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His injuries were consistent with a dog attack.The victim was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. The official cause of death is pending. The Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS also responded to the scene.The incident remains under investigation. The man has not been identified.