Blue whale found washed up at Meghavaram beach in Andhra

Blue whale found washed up at Meghavaram beach in Andhra
A dead blue whale washed up on a beach in Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam on July 28. According to reports, the baby whale is about 25 feet long and weighs 5 tons.

According to local fishermen, it is rare for such whales to be stranded on Andhra shores and this one may have died in shallow waters.

Videos and photographs of the whale are going viral some of which show people standing on the whale in order to take selfies.