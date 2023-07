© CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



President Biden's White House aides pressured Facebook to censor a COVID-19 vaccine meme and a post by Tucker Carlson, according to files released Thursday by the House Judiciary Committee.In an April 2021 email, Nick Clegg, Facebook's president for global affairs, wrote to colleagues that Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to Biden who was steering COVID-19 policy , "was outraged — not too strong a word to describe his reaction — that [Facebook] did not remove this post."The post was a meme shared by a user named Timothy McComas that featured actor Leonardo DiCaprio's character from the film "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" pointing at his TV with a beer and cigarette in hand.The image was captioned: "10 years from now you will be watching TV and hear.... 'Did you or a loved one take the covid vaccine? You may be entitled...'"That same month, a Facebook employee whose name was not released by Jordan wrote to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg: "We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the [Biden] White House" to remove posts criticizing COVID-19 vaccines.Jordan wrote that the company "panicked" and agreed to take some action."Given what is at stake here, it would also be a good idea if we could regroup and take stock of where we are in our relations with the [White House], and our internal methods too," an unidentified Facebook employee replied, signing "N" — seeming to indicate the writer was Clegg.The then-Fox News host's video wasn't identified or described in detail in files posted to Twitter by Jordan.The emails imply that a different White House official, then-director of digital strategy Rob Flaherty , had raised Carlson's video — by saying that the demotion information was in response to "Rob's questions."The pressure continued to mount on Facebook to remove posts after April 2021 — with Biden saying that July that social media networks were "killing people" by allowing alleged misinformation to circulate.An internal Aug. 2, 2021, Facebook email said the company's leadership "asked Misinfo Policy ... to brainstorm some additional policy levers we can pull to be more aggressive against ... misinformation.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration's actions Thursday, saying "we have promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections.""We have consistently made clear that we believe social media companies have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects of their platforms that they have on the American people," she added, "while making independent decisions about the content of their platforms."Then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki openly said in July 2021 that the White House was "flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation," including about COVID-19 vaccines, for removal.The government policing of alleged misinformation ultimately prompted pushback from civil libertarians when it emerged last spring that the Department of Homeland Security intended to create a "Disinformation Governance Board." The idea was ultimately shelved.In October, the Intercept reported that Facebook had introduced a special portal through which federal officials made moderation requests, including to squelch "parody accounts or accounts with virtually no followers or influence."