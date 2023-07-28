The number of injured people has risen to 15. It is believed that all the injured people sought medical help with minor cuts and smashed glass related injuries, Governor Golubev noted.
Seven people have been taken to hospital, TASS reports citing the Emergency Ministry. Preliminarily, no one is trapped under the rubble.
A rocket allegedly exploded in the centre of Taganrog at 22 Lermontovsky Lane near the Chekhov Garden cafe. Rescuers are working at the site. There are no fatalities. There are several injured, ambulances are on their way. Four people received light injuries from broken glass. Information about the damages is being clarified.
Telegram channels published a video showing a funnel left after the explosions, damages to buildings, and a column of smoke. Mash writes, citing eyewitnesses, that there were two explosions, "a powerful one and one that was slightly weaker".
112 Telegram channel published a photo allegedly showing missile debris found at the explosion site. Mash and Baza report that windows were shattered in buildings close to the place.
Moreover, an explosion went off at an oil refinery in Russia's Samara earlier today, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshteyn noted. "A bomb is believed to have been planted. Fortunately, there are no serious damages and no one is injured," he wrote.
