A powerful explosion has gone off in downtown Taganrog, southwest Russia. According Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region where the city is located, preliminary reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a missile.The number of injured people has risen to 15. It is believed that all the injured people sought medical help with, Governor Golubev noted Seven people have been taken to hospital, TASS reports citing the Emergency Ministry. Preliminarily , no one is trapped under the rubble.A rocket allegedly exploded in the centre of Taganrog at 22 Lermontovsky Lane near the Chekhov Garden cafe. Rescuers are working at the site. There are no fatalities. There are several injured, ambulances are on their way. Four people received light injuries from broken glass. Information about the damages is being clarified.Telegram channels published a video showing a funnel left after the explosions, damages to buildings, and a column of smoke. Mash writes , citing eyewitnesses, that112 Telegram channel published a photo allegedly showing missile debris found at the explosion site. Mash and Baza report that windows were shattered in buildings close to the place.Moreover,he wrote.