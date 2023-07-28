police failed to respond to 71 per cent of serious retail crimes reported, the Co-op said

These are some of the shocking moments where supermarkets have been targeted by crooks in an epidemic that has seen an average ofMajor chains including John Lewis, Asda and the Co-op have been targeted by organised criminal gangs as crimes with shoplifting soaring by 26 per cent in the past year, according to the British Retail Consortium.Many of the stores blame police for the surge in the disturbing crimes as families struggleOne survey by the BRC says 56 per cent of retailers rated the police response as 'fair' - with others declaring it even worse.The problem has become so serious the Home Office has ploughed funding into trying to stem the flood of illegality.A spokesperson said: 'Theft is down 20 per cent compared to pre pandemic levels. However, we recognise the impact that theft can have on retailers which is why we are supporting police by providing funding for crime prevention means.will make our communities safer by ensuring perpetrators face swift and visible justice, tougher punishments and introduce early interventions to reduce this behaviour.'The Co-op say the level of 'out-of-control crime' sawIt warned the onslaught was unsustainable and could see some communities become a no-go area for local stores.Other stores have also spoken out against the appalling treatment of its shops and staff.The John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which owns Waitrose, said it was seeing 'rising numbers of shoplifting offences - often by organised gangs as well as anti-social behaviour'.Lucy Brown, director of security for JLP, said: 'We're seeing a real increase -'They will use major transport infrastructure to hit every retailer in a particular town or city or high street.The stressful scenes can be seen in the harrowing footage released by the chain in supportToday the Co-op urged police and crime commissioners to target prolific offenders and local organised criminal gangs.A Freedom of Information request showed thatIt also revealed that front-line storeMatt Hood, Co-op Food managing director, said: 'We know retail crime is driven by repeat and prolific offenders and organised criminal gangs.'It is an ongoing challenge for all retailers, and the worst instances can even be described as "looting".'I have seen some horrific incidents of brazen and violent theft in our stores, where my store colleagues feel scared and threatened.'I see first-hand how this criminal behaviour also erodes the very fabric of our communities - it's hard to over-emphasise how important urgent change is.'Co-op has invested significantly in keeping colleagues and stores safe, but we need the police to play their part.'Too often, forces fail to respond to desperate calls by our store teams, and criminals are operating in communities without any fear of consequences.'James Lowman, chairman of the Association of Convenience Stores, said: 'Our members are at the sharp end, seeing crime in their communities get steadily worse.'Shop theft is rising because repeat offenders and organised criminals are targeting local shops to steal goods to resell.'This organised criminal activity exploits vulnerable people by getting them to steal to order in exchange for their next fix, funds the illegal drug trade and harms businesses that provide essential services to communities.'The police have to face up to theft, violence and anti-social behaviour in and around local shops.'Cracking down on the criminals who account for the majority of this crime against our members would be the most effective way to make our communities safer.'Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the shop workers union Usdaw said:'This is very concerning for our members in retail, because shoplifting is not a victimless crime.'Theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers and, as the Co-op rightly says, it is often linked to organised crime gangs.'One Co-op outlet was raided three times on the same day, while others have been hit as many as 50 times.Staff have described armed thugs, and gangs smashing through doors.However, items includingare in their sights.The Co-op warns that the situation has become so bad,Yasmin, a store manager in north-west London, says: 'One colleague collapsed recently due to the fear. I can't help thinking, what if the worst had happened? What if they hadn't gone home to their family that night?'We risked our lives working through Covid and now it feels like we are risking our lives all over again.'Conservative MP Philip Davies, who is chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Customer Service, says: 'This patchy record of police forces uncovered by the Co-op is simply not good enough. Our frontline workers deserve far better.'It is no good having stricter laws in place to punish offenders if the police are not properly investigating.'The Co-op says it does work closely with a few police forces to tackle the problem, including Nottinghamshire.As a result, 17 prolific offenders have been jailed this year and another 13 have been given a criminal behaviour order or rehabilitation.