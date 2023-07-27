I'm going to explain how we know influenza infections were heavily suppressed, especially in the first year of the Covid pandemic, from data that have nothing - zero - to do with mass pandemic testing.

I'm going to explain why viral interference is such a conceptual problem, and how it becomes easier to understand if we drop one of the core assumptions of epidemiology.

Finally, I'm going to suggest that ordinary endemic viruses are an important defence against potentially dangerous novel pathogens.

Evidence for influenza suppression after 2020

How viral interference probably works and why standard epidemiological assumptions are wrong

How is it that waves of infection generally collapse of their own accord, well before burning through the entire population?

Why were non-pharmaceutical interventions, especially lockdowns, so powerless to do anything about Covid mortality?

And, above all, why were the virus models so invariably, irretrievably wrong all the time?

SIR, on closer consideration, is not an empirical attempt to understand virus transmission at all. Instead, it's a heavily politicised paradigm, useful for exaggerating the threat of respiratory pathogens and justifying technocratic public health interventions like mass vaccination. It persists not because it's right, but because it's useful.

Ordinary endemic viruses are a defence against novel pathogens and lockdowns are very bad

When you lock down and put hand sanitiser on every corner, it's the old endemic viruses that take the hit first. In preventing these infections, you effectively reserve precious susceptible respiratory tracts for the somewhat faster novel virus. We know that

SARS-2 was circulating widely as early as autumn 2019

, and yet it only coincided with serious mortality as influenza infections collapsed in the course of February and March.

collapsing influenza is a precondition for pandemic mortality.