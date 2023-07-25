A Delta Air Lines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after being severely damaged during a hailstorm.Flight DL185 had just taken off from Milan's Malpensa airport and was bound for JFK in New York when it flew into the storm in Italy.The Boeing 767 took off before circling Milan and then turning south and heading to Rome where it landed safely.Pictures of the plane show the front nose cone punched through, while other images show holes in the wing and engine.As it took off on Monday afternoon, a violent thunderstorm was passing through the north of Italy which left much of the region devastated with flash flooding and hailstones the size of tennis balls.In a statement Delta said:' The Milan Malpensa to JFK flight was diverted to Rome after it encountered adverse weather after take off.'The landing in Rome happened safely without incident and the passengers disembarked normally.'The aircraft was damaged because of the weather and is now being examined by maintenance staff.'Passenger Jeffrey Saunders posted on Twitter: 'Flight 185 pummelled by hail on take-off. Makes emergency landing Rome. Scary incident.'One weather expert said: 'These hailstones can reach weights of 200g and hit speeds of 150kph which will have a devastating impact on anything it hits.'