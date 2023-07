© IAET SB RAS



Grave of Siberian Charioteer Reveals Perfectly Preserved Secrets

"This fact, along with direct analogies in burial mounds of China, allows us to determine [it's] purpose a little more confidently," Russian archaeologist and Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology expedition leader Aleksey Timoshchenko stated when discussing the hooked charioteer's rod just discovered in Siberia.

In the remote hinterlands of southern Siberia, Russian archaeologists recently unearthed something unprecedented. While performing excavations as part of a railway expansion project, they discovered a perfectly preserved grave that contained the skeletal remains of what they now know to have been a horse-drawn chariot driver, also known as a charioteer.Working under the authority of the Siberian branch of Russia's Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology, the archaeologists were digging in the southern Siberian republic of Khakassia when they uncovered the charioteer's burial site. TInterestingly, this type of artifact has been found before, at other archaeological sites in Russian territory. But the object's shape was so unusual that at first the archaeologists didn't know what it was used for. "For a long time in Russian archaeology, this was called a PNN — an 'item of unknown purpose,'" Novosibirsk State University archaeologist and Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology consultant Oleg Mitko told Live Science Now that the person buried in the newly discovered grave has been identified,This is fresh knowledge, they note in a statement issued by the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology . This means that it requires a reappraisal of past assumptions about how Siberia's Bronze Age people actually lived.Read the rest of the article here ...