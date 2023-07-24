Current estimates are that this ancient charioteer lived and died around 1,000 BC, give or take a century. This is extraordinarily significant, because up to now archaeologists and historians didn't believe chariots were being used in this part of Asia that long ago.
Grave of Siberian Charioteer Reveals Perfectly Preserved Secrets
Working under the authority of the Siberian branch of Russia's Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology, the archaeologists were digging in the southern Siberian republic of Khakassia when they uncovered the charioteer's burial site. The skeleton inside the grave was found intact and there was a curious object comprised of a long metal rod with curved hooks on each end laying across the body's waist area.
This device was actually designed to be attached to a charioteer's belt. The charioteer could wrap the reins around the belt to control the horses pulling the chariot, allowing them to rest their hands during the journey. This was an item of convenience for a charioteer and its telltale appearance leaves no question as to the identity of the deceased person who was buried with it.
Interestingly, this type of artifact has been found before, at other archaeological sites in Russian territory. But the object's shape was so unusual that at first the archaeologists didn't know what it was used for. "For a long time in Russian archaeology, this was called a PNN — an 'item of unknown purpose,'" Novosibirsk State University archaeologist and Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology consultant Oleg Mitko told Live Science .
But the mystery of the anomalous metal hooked rods was eventually solved. In recent years, archaeologists working in Mongolia and China have unearthed the tombs of multiple Bronze Age charioteers, along with their buried horses and chariots. The metal rods were there inside the tombs as well, making it clear that they were an accessory used by chariot drivers in ancient times.
"This fact, along with direct analogies in burial mounds of China, allows us to determine [it's] purpose a little more confidently," Russian archaeologist and Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology expedition leader Aleksey Timoshchenko stated when discussing the hooked charioteer's rod just discovered in Siberia.Now that the person buried in the newly discovered grave has been identified, Russian archaeologists know for sure that horse-drawn chariots were used throughout the region 3,000 years ago. It is believed that they were prevalent in the lands of southern Siberia as well as in China and Mongolia.
This is fresh knowledge, they note in a statement issued by the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology . This means that it requires a reappraisal of past assumptions about how Siberia's Bronze Age people actually lived.
