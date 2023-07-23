© Sputnik/Alexel Danichen



"Their path over the past few years is a path of mistakes and suffering - suffering from their own deficiency in international affairs - from their inability to combine their ambitions, their high expectations that everybody around should obey them, with what they see in reality."

The US and its allies have been pursuing a path full of mistakes in recent years, Russia's Deputy FM says...The geopolitical decisions of the US and its allies are being dictated by "impotent rage" over the West's dwindling influence on the global stage, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has stated.Following his meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Friday,during which some participants suggested that the strengthening of Russia's ties with Africa was a result of mistakes committed by Washington.In response, the deputy foreign minister broadly criticized the policies pursued by the US and its allies on the international arena, suggesting that theRyabkov went on to describe the West's behavior on the international stage as being driven by "impotent rage." The diplomat said he senses "deep geopolitical volatility and offendedness" in the decisions made by the US and its allies.Ryabkov stressed.