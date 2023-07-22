© Sputnik/Russian Foreign Ministry



"There were plans to create military bases on the Sea of Azov and in Crimea. The regime that had proven its neo-Nazi essence more than once was constantly encouraged to exterminate everything Russian: culture, education, the media, and the Russians themselves, in those lands where their glorious ancestors lived and built cities for centuries.



"The West can spend their days debating the effectiveness of Ukraine's 'offensive,' how far along their goal of 'liberating their territory up to 1991 borders' is and how Russia is thwarting that. We know what we are fighting for."

"We see the growth of self-awareness, a sense of one's own identity and the desire to defend it, in the countries of Eurasia, in the Asia-Pacific region, in the Middle East, in Africa, in Latin America. The process of forming a multipolar world is unstoppable.



"This must be acknowledged. I understand that it is difficult for the West to do so. But if they want to artificially slow down the objective historical process, then it only raises the price humanity - including the West - will pay for justice."

Unlike the West, Russians know what they're fighting for, the foreign minister has said...Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained on Wednesday at an annual meeting with domestic non-governmental organizations and nonprofits. "We can't and won't ever give up the goals that were announced as part of the special military operation." Moscow had warned for years against setting up Ukraine as a direct military threat on Russia's doorstep.While debunking the claims of the Western propaganda machine may look like a Sisyphean labor, the world is already changing, Lavrov told the conference.Russia's top diplomat pointed out thatThe EU has likewise abandoned consensus and seeks to coerce members such as Hungary and Poland, who object to the trampling of national values and traditions.Lavrov noted, specifically naming the CSTO, the Eurasian Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, among others.