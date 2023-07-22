© Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov



Western military production cannot keep up with demand,

The Ukrainian military has lost "tens of thousands" of troops in its push against Moscow's forces, the Russian president has saidThe West is evidently disappointed thatRussian President Vladimir Putin has said.Kiev has received "colossal amounts of resources," including all kinds of Western weapons and "thousands of foreign mercenaries and advisers," but has still failed in its campaign, Putin stated during a government meeting on Friday.The leader praised the bravery, resolve, and professionalism of Russian soldiers and officers. He also argued that Western military equipment had proven to be inferior in some ways even to Soviet-era weapons.Meanwhile, Ukraine has lost "tens of thousands of troops" in "suicidal attacks" against Russian defensive positions, Putin claimed. Kiev is running out of manpower despite "total mobilization raids on Ukrainian cities and villages," he added, insisting that the Ukrainian people are increasingly asking themselves whose "selfish interests their family members are dying for."According to Putin, the US is interested in weakening Europe by fanning the conflict. The president suggested that European public opinion and even European elites are turning against the "endless waste of money and effort" on behalf of the interests of "the global hegemon across the ocean."Putin asserted. In Kiev, lawmakers see it as a chance "to save their skins" and are ready "to sell out everything, their people and their land," the Russian leader argued.Putin made the remarks as he chaired a meeting of the Russian Security Council.