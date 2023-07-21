© Kachor Valentyna/Shutterstock

Actions and Reactions

Breaking From the West

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a game-changing event with global consequences. Russia, China, Iran and others are forging closer relations as a defense against Western sanctions, rewriting the rules of global economic interaction in the process.Iran is joining the SCO at a time of immense geopolitical change. When the SCO came into existence back in 2001, its primary focus was regional security, with its original six members — Russia, China, and the four Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — focused on curbing terrorism, separatism and extremism in Central Asia. This approach was largely driven by the Sep. 11, 2001, attacks on the US, after which a US-led coalition became heavily engaged in military operations and nation-building in Afghanistan. Iran sought and was given observer status in the SCO early on, but tension between Tehran and the international community over its nuclear program was an obstacle for Iran achieving full membership.This obstacle was lifted in 2015, when Iran agreed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the so-called "Iran nuclear deal." Russia and China, both parties to the JCPOA, viewed the nuclear issue as resolved, and were prepared to move forward regarding Iran's accession to an SCO whose emphasis was shifting from security-related issues to a more economic focus. The precipitous withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA in 2018, however, complicated the picture by putting US economic sanctions back into the mix, challenging any notion of integrating Iran into the developing SCO economic universe.The noted mathematician and physicist, Isaac Newton, in defining the "laws of motion," held in his Third Law that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Newton's Third Law is applicable to geopolitics as well, including the impact of sanctions policy. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin recently outlined the core elements of a US strategy for economic engagement in a post-pandemic world deeply divided over the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. This strategy is built around two primary concepts — de-risking and "friend-shoring."De-risking is a process favored by financial institutions to terminate or restrict relations with clients that is designed to avoid, rather than manage, risk. Its original context implied a divorce between the institution and client. A more nuanced use of the term came into use in the context of European economic relations with China, and was first used in March 2023 in a speech delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Here, de-risking is not seen as being absolute, for fear of being misconstrued as de-coupling. But the reality is that de-risking is de-coupling, conducted on terms designed to manage the risks associated with any precipitous divorce.A key aspect of this risk management is the concept of friend-shoring, a strategy where a country seeks to source what it needs for sustained economic health — raw materials, components and even manufactured goods — from countries that share its values.This is where the economic potential of the SCO, which currently comprises some 20% of global GDP and a quarter of the world's population, comes into play. The SCO and Brics (the economic forum comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which Iran and other nations have applied to join) are growth engines, increasing their global clout annually.