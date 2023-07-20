© Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

"Probably, [truth] is the sharpest weapon against lies, and propaganda soaked with these lies," Putin stated.

"That's exactly why our effectively only media outlet aimed at a Western audience - RT - gets shut down and obstructed everywhere. They are afraid of the truth," he added.

Media outlets are targeted in the West because they counter propaganda, the Russian president believes.In recent years, Russian state-affiliated media outlets, including RT and Sputnik, have been repeatedly targeted by Western states under various pretexts, including the fight against so-called Russian "disinformation" and "propaganda." The situation deteriorated sharply after the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022.