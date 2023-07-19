All ships heading for Ukrainian ports will be treated as potentially carrying weaponry, the Russian Defense Ministry has saidThe Russian military issued a new navigational warning for the Black Sea on Wednesday, declaring certain areas in its international waters to be "temporarily unsafe" for vessels. Apart from that, the military advised seafarers against attempting to reach Ukraine's ports, stating that all vessels heading there will be treated as potential carriers of war goods starting from Thursday.Therefore, the flag state of a ship attempting to reach the Ukrainian Black Sea ports will be deemed as "taking part in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime," the Russian Defense ministry said in a statement.The military said it also declared certain areas in the international waters of the Black Sea to be "temporarily unsafe" for navigation. The areas are located in the north-west and south-east of the waterway, the military noted, adding that all the necessary navigational warnings have already been published as required under existing procedures.The new restrictions de-facto re-impose the Russian naval blockade on Ukraine, lifted under the so-called Black Sea grain deal in July 2022. The agreement, signed with mediation by the UN and Türkiye, enabled the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea corridors amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.Over the past two days, Russia has also ramped up its cruise missile and suicide drone attacks on Ukraine, extensively striking targets in and around Odessa, the key port city of the country. The strikes come in retaliation to the new Ukrainian attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which coincided with the termination of the grain deal.