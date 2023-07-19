© AFP



"Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war. It would be inconsistent with our constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought an exemption from executing the ICC warrant for his Russian counterpart...South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned thatwhen the Russian leader attends the BRICS summit next month in JohannesburgRamaphosa, in a court filing released on Tuesday, said:He added that such a move would also fail his duty to protect South Africa.Ramaphosa has resisted US pressure to condemn Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine, maintaining neutrality on the issue, and has suggested that NATO's eastward expansion helped trigger the crisis.South Africa's leading opposition party, theRamaphosa's affidavit came in response to a legal challenge by the DA, which sought to force the president's hand.Pretoria is seeking an exemption from its obligation under the ICC warrant becauseRamaphosa said.The Kremlin said on Friday that Putin hadn't decided whether he would attend the meeting in person or participate remotely. Heads of state for other BRICS members, including China, Brazil and India, are expected to attend.The ICC accused Putin and the Russian commissioner for children's rights of "forcible transfer of the population" over the evacuation of minors from the combat zone in Ukraine.