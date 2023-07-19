© John Minchillo/AFP



"We have yet to understand the extent to which Western, particularly British, intelligence services were involved in the preparation and execution of this attack: too much is pointing at it."

"An attempt to justify the terrorist acts of Kiev against Russian citizens and facilities. The fact that Washington is covering up [for] Kiev radicals allows [us] to confidently state that the United States is complicit in Kiev's crimes. US support may encourage Ukraine to commit 'new atrocities'."

The deputy UN envoy also blasted the West for failing to condemn Kiev for the "act of terrorism"...which took the lives of two civilians, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN claimed on Monday.His remarks came afteraccused Kiev of staging a "terrorist attack" on the key link between the Crimean Peninsula and the country's mainland, which it said involved two sea surface drones.While the raid did not damage the bridge's supports, it led toSpeaking at a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine, Polyansky blasted "the Kiev regime" for the attack, while suggesting there may have beenThe UK has dismissed the accusation. A spokesperson for the British Foreign Ministry called it "baseless speculation" which does not deserve a response, as quoted by Reuters.The Russian diplomat added that he had "not heard any condemnation of this act of terrorism" from Kiev's backers in the West. Commenting on the attack earlier,Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov interpreted Blinken's remarks as: