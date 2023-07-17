© Getty Images/Bloomberg Creative



Trade body European Aluminium says Russia's Rusal is too strategically important to be targeted with restrictions...warned this week against placing sanctions onin a letter to members seen by Reuters. According to the report, the trade body said"Due to its strategic importance on the global aluminum market, European Aluminium recommends avoiding that EU sanctions would target Rusal as a company," the trade body was cited as saying.Brussels has so far only partially limited imports of aluminum products from Russia. It banned deliveries of aluminum plates, sheets, and strips with a thickness over 0.2mm. European Aluminium Director General Paul Voss told Reuters that discussions regarding sanctions on Russian aluminum are "purely an internal exercise.""There is no suggestion at all as far as I'm aware that the European Commission is planning any new sanctions at this stage," he said.However, the Russian aluminum industry has increasingly become a target for Western restrictions.In March,In May, theIn its letter, European Aluminium said it supports these efforts, "including new tariffs on aluminum imports from Russia."Rusal is the world's largest aluminum producer outside of China, and the primary producer in Russia. In 2022, the company accounted for around 5.6% of global aluminum output. Rusal owns the largest refinery of raw alumina in EU, Ireland's Aughinish, as well as the Kubal smelter in Sweden.