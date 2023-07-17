© Andrew Kravchenko/AP



"The Black Sea agreements effectively ceased to be in effect today. As soon as the Russian conditions are met, the Russian Federation will return to the deal... The Grain Deal has come to a halt."

Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the end of the agreement is not related to Ukraine's attack on the Crimean Bridge...The agreements underpinning the controversial Black Sea grain deal have been "terminated," the Kremlin announced on Monday morning.Speaking at a press briefing on Monday - the day the deal expired - Peskov said:Peskov stressed that the other signatories have yet to honor some of the points of the agreement with respect to Russia.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated thatLast Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned thatPutin also stressed that, despite this fact, his country had extended the deal numerous times over the past year.Formally known as the, the agreement between Moscow and Kiev was mediated by the UN and Türkiye last summer. Accompanying the deal was a Russia-UN memorandum aimed at facilitating unimpeded Russian agricultural exports.The document, among other things, called for the admission of Russia's major agricultural lender, Rosselkhozbank, back into the SWIFT payment system, as well as enabling deliveries of spare parts for agricultural machinery, sorting out insurance and logistics and "unfreezing" Russian assets.While the agreement was originally touted asin poorer nations,Moscow claimed.