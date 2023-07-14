© Paul Ellis/Getty Images



The North Atlantic alliance intends to use Ukraine as a proxy for endless war while expanding into the Arctic and Asia in pursuit of neocolonial objectives, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, after a NATO meeting wrapped up in neighboring Lithuania.The Russian Foreign Ministry said:The bloc is now determined to "NATO-ize" Ukraine, treating the country as an expendable resource in a hybrid war against Russia, supplying Kiev with long-range weapons in order to prolong the conflict for as long as possible, the ministry added. Meanwhile,at the prospect of selling its European allies replacements for weapons destroyed in Ukraine, at exorbitant prices.The ministry stated that the Western alliance was working toand to expand beyond the North Atlantic to the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, in pursuit of"Washington and its allies are trying to impose their own rules and drain resources along their to proven neocolonial patterns," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The ministry said Russia will respond to threats "in a timely and appropriate manner, using all means and methods at our disposal," the statement concluded.The Russian government sent a comprehensive security proposal to the US and NATO in December 2021, asking the bloc to withdraw its troops from Eastern Europe and guarantee Ukraine's neutrality. Both Washington and NATO rejected Moscow's request in January 2022. Russia views the bloc's eastward expansion as a threat and has cited its ties with Kiev as one of the root causes of the armed conflict with Ukraine.