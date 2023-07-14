At least 10 people were killed due to lightning in India's eastern state of Bihar, officials said Friday.Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state on Thursday. Officials said most of the victims were farmers working in the fields when the lightning struck.Last week, 12 people were killed and several others injured due to lightning and rain-related incidents in the state.Every year with the onset of the monsoon season, hundreds die in lightning incidents in India. Local media reported that 907 people were killed in 2022 due to lightning strikes across India.