American media outlets are trying to make Russians rebel at Washington's behest, the Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed...amid the ongoing stand-off between Moscow and the West, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed.In a statement on Monday, the agency quoted its director, Sergey Naryshkin:The comment was an apparent reference to the fictional ministry tasked with falsifying historical events in George Orwell's world-renowned dystopian novel 'Nineteen Eighty-Four'.The SVR, citing intelligence data, claimed that last month the department sent instructions to several major media holdings, includingtelling them toAccording to the agency, these outlets were tasked withThey also wanted toabout Russia's purported weakness and its "inevitable defeat in the stand-off with the West," the statement read.To achieve this goal, Washington has told media organizations tothe agency claimed.The statement comes after Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov predicted in April that the level of "external interference" into Russia's domestic affairs would only grow amid the Ukraine conflict. He also suggested thatwhich are scheduled for March 2024.